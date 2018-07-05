ILLINOIS HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

IHCC Signature Breakfast

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC) is proud to present the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast on Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

More than 800 entrepreneurs, young professionals, corporate leaders and elected officials in the Hispanic community are expected to come together for a morning of networking and collaboration at the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast. Previously known as the Hispanic Business Expo, the event is the largest gathering of Hispanic business professionals in the Midwest.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from notable Chicago leaders including Betsy Ziegler, the first female CEO of Chicago tech hub 1871 and Jahmal Cole, community activist and founder of My Block My Hood My City. This year the event will focus on the theme of resilience and the role it plays in entrepreneurship. The event will also feature more than 25 exhibitors from both the private and public sector and procurement matchmaking sessions. As a result of of previous procurement matchmaking sessions, small business owners have been able to secure lucrative business relationships with Rivers Casino, T-Mobile, BMO Harris Bank, and other corporate and government entities.

The individual ticket fee is $150 which includes access to a kick-off networking celebration on July 26th. People interested in participating can learn more about the 2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast as well as get up-to- date information regarding speakers, exhibitor information and other news at https://events.bizzabo.com/maketheconnection .

2018 Make the Connection! IHCC Signature Breakfast
Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 8:00AM - 12:00PM
Marriott Marquis Chicago
2121 S Prairie Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

About the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
IHCC's mission is to cultivate knowledge, connections, and collaboration to effect transformational social change and achieve sustainable economic impact through entrepreneurship. The chamber is a community of business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals committed to empowering individuals by helping them start and grow their businesses. As the largest community of Hispanic business owners across Illinois and the Midwest, IHCC represents more than 70,000 businesses that contribute more than $15 billion to the state's economy and provide more than 100,000 jobs in Illinois.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbreakfasthispanicillinois hispanic chamber of commerceSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News