Job: Multi-platform Programming Producer

Chicago's #1 TV station is looking for a multi-skilled producer and modern visual storyteller to create original video content for all of our platforms - TV, digital and social media. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and a "natural" at crafting compelling stories. The ideal candidate will also possess the following skills:* Adept at researching and finding positive community stories, feature stories and "shareable" content* Must be a strong, creative and versatile writer who can really bring stories to life* Must be a master organizer, planner and be able to handle the logistics of live broadcasts and events, multiple on-going projects and crewsProducing both short-form and long-form video content, half-hour programs, live programming specials and social video content as needed. Must be an idea generator, problem-solver and be willing to collaborate and work with a large creative team.Minimum of 5 years producing, writing, editing and shooting original video content for a TV station or similar professional environment.A strong knowledge of digital platforms, social media and experience with Adobe Premiere is preferred.Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com RequisitionNo phone calls, please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL