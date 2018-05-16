ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Multi-platform Programming Producer

Multi-platform Programming Producer - WLS-TV ABC7 Chicago

Job Description

Chicago's #1 TV station is looking for a multi-skilled producer and modern visual storyteller to create original video content for all of our platforms - TV, digital and social media. The ideal candidate will be a self-starter and a "natural" at crafting compelling stories. The ideal candidate will also possess the following skills:

* Adept at researching and finding positive community stories, feature stories and "shareable" content
* Must be a strong, creative and versatile writer who can really bring stories to life
* Must be a master organizer, planner and be able to handle the logistics of live broadcasts and events, multiple on-going projects and crews

Responsibilities
Producing both short-form and long-form video content, half-hour programs, live programming specials and social video content as needed. Must be an idea generator, problem-solver and be willing to collaborate and work with a large creative team.
Basic Qualifications
Minimum of 5 years producing, writing, editing and shooting original video content for a TV station or similar professional environment.

Preferred Qualifications
A strong knowledge of digital platforms, social media and experience with Adobe Premiere is preferred.

Additional Information

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 574246BR
No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
