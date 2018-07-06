FOOD & DRINK

Two Lights Seafood & Oyster makes its debut in Old Town

Photo: Two Lights Seafood & Oyster/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new casual seafood restaurant? Two Lights Seafood & Oyster has you covered. Featuring a long bar and pastel decor in a modern space, the new eatery is at 227 W. North Ave. in Old Town.

The newcomer comes courtesy of Keene and Megan Addington, who are also behind the Tortoise Supper Club in River North, reports Eater Chicago.

On the menu, expect cold and hot dishes, as well as carb-centric buns and rolls. Cold offerings include Faroe Island salmon tartare, scallop crudo and tuna poke tacos. Warm fare like hot oysters, claw chowder and grilled octopus are available, too. Check out the griddled cheeseburger, fried oyster bun or lobster roll if you're in the mood for a sandwich. The full menu can be seen here.

With four reviews on Yelp, Two Lights Seafood & Oyster currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Stephanie L., who reviewed the new spot on July 1, wrote, "Yum! Who doesn't love oysters? What a cute space. I feel light and airy and slightly girlie. I was surprised at the good flow and food of this joint despite it just opening."

And Lucille C. wrote, "It's perfectly Instagrammable in the best way. It's cute, cozy, and the food is actually great."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Two Lights Seafood & Oyster is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.
