A man was fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.David Kirkwood, 33, was standing on a curb about 2:50 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Monroe Street when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and black clothing, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.The masked person fired six shots, striking Kirkwood in the chest, thigh and right arm, authorities said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.Kirkwood lived in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the medical examiner's office.Area North detectives were investigating.