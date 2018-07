Death of woman found with bag over head investigated as homicide

The death of a person who was found with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side has been ruled a homicide.The female, whose age was not known, was found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death, but she remained unidentified Friday afternoon.Police described her as a black female between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 weighing 130-145 pounds.An autopsy Friday found she died of multiple injuries in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.