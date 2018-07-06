Death of woman found with bag over head investigated as homicide

The death of a person who was found with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side has been ruled a homicide.

The female, whose age was not known, was found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death, but she remained unidentified Friday afternoon.

Police described her as a black female between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 weighing 130-145 pounds.

An autopsy Friday found she died of multiple injuries in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.

