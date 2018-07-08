Police searching for NW Side hit-and-run driver

A stock image of a Honda Civic similar to the one wanted in connection with a hit and run.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police said a 30-year-old man was struck by a car at about 10:08 p.m. while crossing a street at 2422 North Kostner Avenue.

The car is described by police as a red, four-door, late model Honda Civic and may have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Major accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimehit and runChicagoKelvyn Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News