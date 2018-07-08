Police searching for NW Side hit-and-run driver

Chicago police are searching for a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.Police said a 30-year-old man was struck by a car at about 10:08 p.m. while crossing a street at 2422 North Kostner Avenue.The car is described by police as a red, four-door, late model Honda Civic and may have damage on the front passenger side.Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Major accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.