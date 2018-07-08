NETFLIX

Netflix removing online review system

This Jan. 29, 2010, file photo, shows the company logo and view of Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS GATOS, Calif. --
Don't count on other users to lead you to your next Netflix movie or show. The streaming service is getting rid of its online review feature.

Similar to Yelp, users have been able to leave written reviews on shows or movies they just watched.

But at the end of the month, the California company is doing away with the option.

By the middle of August, you won't be able to read existing reviews because all of them will be removed.

The thumbs up or thumbs down rating system will stay.

If you've never seen the reviews, it's probably because this a desktop only feature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixtechnologytelevisionmovie reviewmovie newsmoviesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NETFLIX
'Queer Eye' renewed for a third season
Maxwell Jenkins, of Netflix's 'Lost in Space,' has deep Chicago roots
Judge upholds Chicago's 'Netflix tax'
Chicago actor Roland Buck III stars in new Netflix movie 'The Week Of'
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News