Netflix removing online review system

Don't count on other users to lead you to your next Netflix movie or show. The streaming service is getting rid of its online review feature.Similar to Yelp, users have been able to leave written reviews on shows or movies they just watched.But at the end of the month, the California company is doing away with the option.By the middle of August, you won't be able to read existing reviews because all of them will be removed.The thumbs up or thumbs down rating system will stay.If you've never seen the reviews, it's probably because this a desktop only feature.