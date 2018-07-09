Motorcyclist killed in South Side crash ID'd

CHICAGO --A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash with a vehicle on the border of the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
Edward Davis, 40, was riding a motorcycle about 3:25 p.m. in a left turn lane facing south on Halsted Street at 95th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
He then decided to continue south on Halsted, and pulled out into the intersection, but hit a vehicle that was turning left in the northbound lanes of Halsted, police said.
Davis was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, authorities said. He lived in the Gresham neighborhood.
No other injuries were reported.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)