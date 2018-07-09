Motorcyclist killed in South Side crash ID'd

(Photo courtesy of Iris Patterson )

CHICAGO --
A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash with a vehicle on the border of the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Edward Davis, 40, was riding a motorcycle about 3:25 p.m. in a left turn lane facing south on Halsted Street at 95th Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

He then decided to continue south on Halsted, and pulled out into the intersection, but hit a vehicle that was turning left in the northbound lanes of Halsted, police said.

Davis was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, authorities said. He lived in the Gresham neighborhood.

No other injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentmotorcyclesChicagoFernwood
Related
Motorcyclist dies in crash on South Side
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News