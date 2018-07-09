FOOD & DRINK

New Pancake Cafe opens its doors in Lakeview with breakfast and brunch

Photo: Kristy D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pancake Cafe, the new addition is located at 3805 N. Broadway in Lakeview. This is the first Illinois location for the small chain, which originated in Madison, Wisconsin.

On the menu, options include the Southwest eggs Benedict with chorizo, cilantro and salsa, and the breakfast quesadilla complete with jalapeno poppers, three eggs, bacon and cheddar wrapped up in a tortilla and served with hashbrowns, salsa and sour cream. Pancakes, crepes, omelets, waffles and French toast round out themenu.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Pancake Cafe has gotten a good response.

Kristy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Food was excellent, friendly staff, great music playing! Can't wait to go back!"

Yelper Kelsey M. added, "This was totally delicious. The staff was super friendly and the service was quick. Everything tasted great! We got the bacon and egg breakfast and the German pancake. So good."

Head on over to check it out: Pancake Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebreakfastrestaurantsChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News