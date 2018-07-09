New Pancake Cafe opens its doors in Lakeview with breakfast and brunch

Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Pancake Cafe, the new addition is located at 3805 N. Broadway in Lakeview. This is the first Illinois location for the small chain, which originated in Madison, Wisconsin.
On the menu, options include the Southwest eggs Benedict with chorizo, cilantro and salsa, and the breakfast quesadilla complete with jalapeno poppers, three eggs, bacon and cheddar wrapped up in a tortilla and served with hashbrowns, salsa and sour cream. Pancakes, crepes, omelets, waffles and French toast round out themenu.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Pancake Cafe has gotten a good response.
Kristy D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Food was excellent, friendly staff, great music playing! Can't wait to go back!"
Yelper Kelsey M. added, "This was totally delicious. The staff was super friendly and the service was quick. Everything tasted great! We got the bacon and egg breakfast and the German pancake. So good."
Head on over to check it out: Pancake Cafe is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
