FOOD & DRINK

The Dapper Doughnut opens in the West Loop with made-to-order mini doughnuts

Photo: Eva S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving desserts? You're in luck: a new shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 131 N. Clinton St. in the West Loop, The Dapper Doughnut specializes in fresh, made-to-order mini cake doughnuts. Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts, the owners rebranded and reopened as a franchise in the nationwide chain, per a news release.

Doughnuts are made in-house daily and customers can choose from 24 different toppings and sugars. Options include peanut butter, chocolate sprinkles and blueberry lemon glaze, to name a few, that can be used in endless combinations. Thirsty? Pair your treat with a premium-grade roast coffee. Check out the website here.

The new addition has received two Yelp reviews so far, which give it a five-star rating.

Sam W., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Formerly Beavers Coffee + Donuts and now The Dapper Doughnut. They still sell the same amazing fresh fried mini doughnuts and toppings, with a new, more polished look."

Yelper Ye S. added, "I love it so much! The size of doughnut here is so small and it makes me feel less guilty while eating sweets."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Dapper Doughnut is open from 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinedonutsChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News