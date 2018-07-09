What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Aurora?

We examined local listings in Aurora via rental site Zumper to identify the city's most posh listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4137 Pond Willow Court
Up first, behold this incredible single-family home over at 4137 Pond Willow Court. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it has a voluminous 1,550 square feet of space. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Aurora is about $1,475/month, this living space is currently listed at $2,469/month. Why so expensive?
In the house, you can expect laundry hookups, air conditioning, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a kitchen island and wooden cabinetry. There's also garage parking and a backyard. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this expansive home.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable and offers limited transit options.
703 Sumac Drive
Next, check out this mammoth single-family home situated at 703 Sumac Drive. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Aurora is approximately $1,700/month, this living space is currently priced at $2,395/month.
This house boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a deck, a dishwasher, a fireplace, high ceilings, laundry hookups, a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, garage parking and a swimming pool. As swanky as this set-up might seem, pets are not kosher.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has minimal transit options.
2221 Stoughton Drive
Finally, check out this spacious condo situated at 2221 Stoughton Drive. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This stately unit is currently priced at $1,750/month.
In the condo, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, flooring, a dishwasher, laundry hookups, a fireplace, garage parking, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. As lavish as this rental might sound, cats and dogs aren't allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
