WLS-TV, Chicago Cubs and Biofreeze announce Facebook LIVE partnership of Chicago Cubs games

WLS-TV/ ABC 7 CHICAGO, the #1 station in Chicago, the Chicago Cubs, and Biofreeze, the #1 clinically recommended brand for helping to overcome joint and muscle pain, today announced a partnership to offer Cubs fans LIVE Facebook streams of ten Chicago Cubs games, starting with tomorrow's game against the San Francisco Giants. Broadcast on ABC 7 Chicago's main channel at 9:15 PM, the Cubs vs. Giants match-up will also be simultaneously streamed LIVE on both the Chicago Cubs and ABC 7 Chicago's Facebook pages, offering local Facebook fans the opportunity to view the excitement of Chicago Cubs baseball. Biofreeze will be the exclusive sponsor of the games shown on Facebook."ABC 7 Chicago is excited to partner with the Chicago Cubs, Facebook and Biofreeze to bring Cubs baseball to our fans in such a unique and innovative way. We love having the games broadcast on ABC 7, but we also look forward to engaging Cubs fans with Facebook simulcasts," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.ABC 7 kicked off its broadcast partnership with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, which features the broadcast of 25 games per year in primetime, daytime and weekends.July 10 TUES @ GIANTS 9:15 PMJuly 14 SAT @ PADRES 9:10PMJuly 22 SUN VS. CARDINALS 1:20 PMAug 11 SAT VS. WASHINGTON 3:05PMAug 19 SUN @PIRATES 12:35PMAug 25 SAT VS. CINCINNATI 1:20PMSep 12 WED VS. BREWERS 7:05PMSep 16 SUN VS. CINCINNATI 1:20PMSep 23 SUN @ WHITE SOX 1:10PMSep 28 FRI VS. CARDINALS 1:20PM