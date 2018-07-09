CHICAGO CUBS

WLS-TV, Chicago Cubs and Biofreeze announce Facebook LIVE partnership of Chicago Cubs games

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
WLS-TV/ ABC 7 CHICAGO, the #1 station in Chicago, the Chicago Cubs, and Biofreeze, the #1 clinically recommended brand for helping to overcome joint and muscle pain, today announced a partnership to offer Cubs fans LIVE Facebook streams of ten Chicago Cubs games, starting with tomorrow's game against the San Francisco Giants. Broadcast on ABC 7 Chicago's main channel at 9:15 PM, the Cubs vs. Giants match-up will also be simultaneously streamed LIVE on both the Chicago Cubs and ABC 7 Chicago's Facebook pages, offering local Facebook fans the opportunity to view the excitement of Chicago Cubs baseball. Biofreeze will be the exclusive sponsor of the games shown on Facebook.

"ABC 7 Chicago is excited to partner with the Chicago Cubs, Facebook and Biofreeze to bring Cubs baseball to our fans in such a unique and innovative way. We love having the games broadcast on ABC 7, but we also look forward to engaging Cubs fans with Facebook simulcasts," said John Idler, President and General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago.

ABC 7 kicked off its broadcast partnership with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, which features the broadcast of 25 games per year in primetime, daytime and weekends.

The Chicago Cubs games featured on Facebook LIVE will be available in the Chicago area only.

These are the ten games that will be simulcast.

July 10 TUES @ GIANTS 9:15 PM
July 14 SAT @ PADRES 9:10PM
July 22 SUN VS. CARDINALS 1:20 PM
Aug 11 SAT VS. WASHINGTON 3:05PM

Aug 19 SUN @PIRATES 12:35PM
Aug 25 SAT VS. CINCINNATI 1:20PM
Sep 12 WED VS. BREWERS 7:05PM
Sep 16 SUN VS. CINCINNATI 1:20PM
Sep 23 SUN @ WHITE SOX 1:10PM
Sep 28 FRI VS. CARDINALS 1:20PM
