DCFS investigating baby death at unlicensed home day care in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Department of Children & Family Services is investigating an allegation of neglect after a 4-month-old baby girl died at a Chicago home day care that was unlicensed, the agency said Tuesday.

The child was identified as Kayla Tillman, of the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Tillman was discovered unresponsive at about 10:30 a.m. Monday at the home day care in the 11500-block of South Sangamon Street in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The day care is closed pending an investigation, according to DCFS.
