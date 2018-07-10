CHICAGO --Authorities have identified the woman found dead with a bag over her head July 5.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that the woman found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" is 54-year-old Kimberly Duncan. Duncan's body was discovered outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen on the morning of July 5, according to Chicago Police.
An autopsy July 6 found she died of multiple injuries in an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.
Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
WLS-TV contributed to this reporting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)