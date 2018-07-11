Man pleads guilty to attacking mom with hatchet last Mother's Day weekend

John Flick (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

WHEATON (WLS) --
A DuPage County man pleaded guilty to attacking his mother with a hatchet on the eve of Mother's Day 2017.

Prosecutors said on May 13, 2017, John Flick, 58, repeatedly hit his 80-year-old mother in the face and head with a hatchet. The incident happened at the home that the mother and son shared in the 4200 block of Earlston Road.

The following day, Flick appeared in bond court where he received a $500,000 bond. He remained in the DuPage county jail until his court date.

"This case is a very disturbing example of how domestic violence is not confined to spousal abuse," DuPage County State's attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "The very idea that an individual would attack another with a hatchet, let alone their own mother, is outrageous. Thankfully, the injuries Mr. Flick inflicted upon his mother were not life threatening."

Flick is expected to appear again in court on Aug. 21. He faces three to 14 years in prison.
