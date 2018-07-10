ISP trooper, 3 others injured in 8-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. --
An Illinois State Police Trooper was among four people injured in an eight-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban Bridgeview.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. on Interstate 294 at 95th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Aside from the trooper, whose age and gender weren't immediately known, a 28-year-old Oak Lawn woman, a 67-year-old Bolingbrook man and a 51-year-old woman were injured in the crash, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was made available.
