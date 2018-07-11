SOCIETY

3 diverse visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week

Photo: Kai Oberhäuser/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from interpretative Latin dance performances to a showcase of South Asian comics.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Performances by Y No Habia Luz Theater Company and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater





Tonight: Immerse yourself in theater, dance and film at the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center.

Y No Habia Luz is set to perform a short piece called "Menos," then screen a series of videos on how arts programs in some of Puerto Rico's most underserved communities are addressing the humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria.

Opening for Y No Habia Luz: Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater and American Catracho will perform a dance and music suite exploring the various facets of immigration -- from the trauma of leaving a birthplace to the challenges of settling in a new homeland.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4048 W. Armitage Ave.
Admission: Free; $10 donations accepted

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Southport Art Festival





The Southport Art Festival, hosted by the Southport Neighbor's Association, returns to Lakeview this Saturday.

Raising funds for local causes, the two-day festival will showcase the work of more than 75 diverse local artists working in a wide range of mediums, from oil, acrylic and watercolor, to jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Expect live art demonstrations as well as the opportunity to get up close and personal with exhibiting artists at their booths.

When: Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Lakeview Neighborhood, 3704 N. Southport Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chalo Haso Comedy Showcase Volume 8





Catch a free showcase of South Asian comedians at Seven Bar and Restaurant this Saturday night. The evening will feature five local comedians, with live Bollywood sets before and after the show, followed by drinks and karaoke through the night.

When: Saturday, July 14, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Seven Bar and Restaurant, 400 E. Randolph St., Floor 7
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News