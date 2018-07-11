FOOD & DRINK

Firecakes Donuts makes its debut in The Loop

Photo: Sarah S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Doughnut lovers, rejoice: A new shop offering freshly baked treats and coffee has opened in The Loop. The family-owned Firecakes Donuts, which has three other locations in Chicago and a food truck, can now be found at 205 W. Lower Wacker Drive in the Wells Street Market.

Using an old family recipe and locally sourced ingredients, per its website, Firecakes makes doughnuts in classic flavors like wildflower honey glazed, triple rich chocolate cake and pistachio old fashioned and seasonal varieties such as banana split and strawberry mascarpone.

Looking for a cool treat? Order a doughnut stuffed with housemade ice cream and add a topping from a list that includes hot fudge, toasted coconut and candied peanuts. Hot and cold caffeinated beverages and juice are also available. See the full menu here.

The market opens at 11 a.m. but a walk-up window is available starting at 7 a.m.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Karen K., who reviewed the new spot on June 22, wrote, "Yesterday I had the pistachio old fashioned donut from this new Firecakes location. Even during lunchtime it was still so fresh. ... I'd be so bold as to liken this place to the famous Donut Vault, but with all their seasonal options, they might even be better!"

Head on over to check it out: Firecakes Donuts is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News