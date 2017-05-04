NEWS

3rd suspect who led police on high-speed chase in stolen SUV still at large

Illinois State Police searched Thursday morning for a suspect in a carjacking and high-speed chase that spanned two expressways Wednesday night. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police arrested two juveniles and searched for a third suspect after a high-speed chase led officers from north suburban Skokie to the city's River West neighborhood.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Skokie police received a call from a gas station cashier at a Shell in the 9600-block of Crawford Avenue. The cashier said two males got out of a silver SUV, covered their faces with their shirts and tried to enter the store, but the exterior doors were locked. The cashier said the pair got back into the Toyota RAV4 and drove north on Crawford.

Police checked the Toyota's registration and learned it had been stolen out of Chicago. The CPD said two women, ages 59 and 85, were sitting in the SUV in the 300-block of East 26th Street around 6:30 p.m. on April 28 when someone with a weapon walked up and demanded the vehicle. They got out and the suspects took off in the Toyota. The women were not hurt.

Around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Skokie police the same vehicle parked behind a gas station near Old Orchard Road and Lawler Avenue. After spotting the officers, the driver took off, running a red light at that intersection and hopping on the northbound Edens Expressway. Officers tried to catch up, but lost sight of the SUV.

Officers from north suburban Wilmette and Illinois State Police both chased the Toyota. State troopers said the driver tried to lose them by turning around and hopping onto the southbound Kennedy Expressway and exiting at Ogden Avenue.

The SUV was abandoned in the 800-block of North Sangamon Street. Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run. Two of them were taken into custody around 11:45 p.m., but the third got away.

The suspect ran into the Chicago Tribune parking lot near North Halsted Street and West Chicago Avenue, ISP said. Police conducted an extensive search, with the help of K9 officers and a CPD helicopter.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the third suspect was still on the run. Charges are pending against the two suspects that are in custody.

(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
