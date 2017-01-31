The last of three Chicago teens accused in the 2012 beating death of a 62-year-old father of 12 has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.Delfino Mora was punched by one of the teens and hit his head on the concrete as the others filmed the attack with a cellphone. The teens then robbed Mora of $60.Prosecutors said the teens were playing a game called, "Pick 'Em Out, Knock 'Em Out," when they came across Mora in an alley in the Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood. Mora's family said he supported his wife and 12 children partly by collecting aluminum cans.Mora cracked his skull and died a day later of a brain injury.Authorities were led to the teens after a video of the attack turned up on Facebook.The Cook County state's attorney office says 21-year-old Malik Jones pleaded guilty Monday to murder and robbery. Judge Joseph Claps sentenced Jones to 25 years for the murder and eight additional years for robbery.Nicholas Ayala pleaded guilty in 2014 to first-degree murder and robbery and sentenced to 27 years in prison.Anthony Malcolm was convicted in 2013 of murder and robbery and sentenced to 30 years in prison.