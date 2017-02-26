NEWS

4 arrested after attempted burglary at Wilmette car dealership

Police investigate after a burglary attempt at a Wilmette car dealership Saturday night. (Network Video Productions)

WILMETTE (WLS) --
Four people are in custody for trying to steal cars from a car dealership in Wilmette, police said.

The incident happened Saturday night at the Imperial Motors Jaguar of Wilmette.

Police said an officer saw the burglary in progress and was able to catch four people.

The Wilmette car dealership is the ninth in the Chicago area to be hit by thieves this year.

On Friday night, burglars stole five vehicles from the Bettenhausen Dodge Jeep in the 8000-block of West 159th Street in Tinley Park. One of the vehicles was recovered after it broke down about a mile away.

Raw video shows thieves stealing cars from a Tinley Park care dealership. (Courtesy of Bettenhausen Dodge Jeep)


Last Tuesday, a break-in occurred at the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the 5200-block of Irving Park Road in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood. The thieves shattered a garage door window but once they were inside, they couldn't find the keys to the cars they wanted to steal and took off.

That was not the case last Sunday night when five SUV's were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville. One of the cars led police on a high speed chase and crash into Racine County, Wisconsin.

There have also been thefts on Goose Island, in Evanston and in Clarendon Hills, but no one has been caught.

Police are investigating any possible links connecting these dealership break-ins.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
