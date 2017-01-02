NEWS

4 children die in Texas gas poisoning; others injured
Officials in Texas say four children have died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home. (WLS)

AMARILLO, Texas --
Officials in Texas say four children have died from gas poisoning believed to have been caused by a pesticide sprayed under their Amarillo home.

Amarillo Fire Department officials say other people who were in the home are "not out of the woods" yet.

Fire officials say a chemical reaction occurred when one person tried to wash off a pesticide that had been sprayed under the house. Poisonous Phosphine gas was released.

Capt. Larry Davis said in a statement Monday that crews responded to a medical call at the home about 5 a.m. One child died at the scene and three others died at a hospital. Officials didn't release any identifying information, including the children's ages.

Other family members and first responders are being treated.
