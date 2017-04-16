4 critically hurt, including child, in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive

Four people have been critically injured after a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.A car was heading south in the northbound lanes in the 4800-block of South Lake Shore Drive, the fire department said. Two people were transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and a child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.