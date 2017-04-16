NEWS

4 critically hurt, including child, in wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive

Ambulances respond to a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning. (Chicago Fire Media)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four people have been critically injured after a wrong-way crash on Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood Sunday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A car was heading south in the northbound lanes in the 4800-block of South Lake Shore Drive, the fire department said. Two people were transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and a child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
newscrashwrong wayKenwoodChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 killed, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
April the giraffe gives birth before online audience
Tax Day protesters across US demand Trump release tax returns
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Boy, 14, trampled by crowd during fight at Morgan Park carnival
2 killed in Batavia motorcycle crash
Man wrongly convicted in 1957 killing files federal lawsuit
Police: Taxi drivers targeted in North Side armed robberies
Boy crushed at rotating Atlanta restaurant
South Korea: North Korea missile test ends in failure
Show More
HACE Leadership Summit & Gala
4 officers injured in Cook County Jail incident
Predators pound Blackhawks, 5-0, for 2-0 lead in 1st-round series
Rare coin saves NW Indiana church's plan for new building
Woman charged with leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash in South Holland
More News
Photos
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Photos