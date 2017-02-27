NEWS

At least 4 dead, 1 survivor after small plane crashes into California home

EMBED </>More News Videos

A witness said he was right in front of the neighborhood where a home was destroyed after a small plane crashed into it in Riverside. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
At least four people are dead and one person survived after a small plane crashed into a home near the Riverside Municipal Airport on Monday.
Officials said the crash happened near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue. It appeared the plane clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home.

Authorities said the aircraft contained five people - two adults and three teenagers - who were heading back to the San Jose area after attending a cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

Upon impact, the plane split in half and one of the female teenagers was ejected and survived the crash with only minor injuries, fire officials said.

VIDEO: Witness at nearby school recalls plane crashing into home
EMBED More News Videos

A witness at a nearby school recalled the moment a small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person.


Two other people were pulled from the third home that was engulfed in flames and rushed to the hospital, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said they are still looking for three to five people amid the rubble. As part of the investigation, which will be handed over the National Transportation Safety Board, about 40 homes on the block were evacuated.


The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 310. Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion and feeling the ground shake.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
SpaceX announces planned private trip around moon in 2018
A look at the 3 Pentagon reviews into the SEAL raid in Yemen
Storylines to watch when President Trump addresses Congress
More News
Top Stories
Chicago cracks down on nutrition clubs, many selling Herbalife
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
CPS threatens in court docs to end school year on June 1
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
Gov. Rauner no-show at Trump's governors' events
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
Show More
SPONSORED: Watch Viola Davis get photobombed by Denzel Washington!
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
For first time ever, no snow in Chicago in January or February
Ukrainian Village church captures car theft on camera
Woodlawn fire that killed 2 sisters started by gas stove used to heat apartment
More News
Top Video
Accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
Wheaton-Warrenville South HS threat sparks concern among parents
Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' writer graduated from DePaul
Jesse Jackson Jr. talks in Chicago after divorce hearing
More Video