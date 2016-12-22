4 injured 5-vehicle crash on North Side

Four people were injured early Thursday morning after a speeding car struck four other vehicles in the city's North Side, police said. An on-duty officer was driving one of the vehicles struck.Police responded just before 3 a.m. to a report of a crash near West Division and North Orleans streets.Investigators said a Pontiac was speeding west on Division when it crossed the median and hit a taxi.Three vehicles were stopped at a red light at Orleans. The Pontiac rear-ended a vehicle driven by an on-duty Chicago police officer. She was taking it to a police station for an unrelated traffic stop, authorities said.The Pontiac then rear-ended a Mercedes, which was pushed into a Nissan in front of it.The 36-year-old man driving the Pontiac, the man driving the Mercedes and another man were transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Police said two of the men were in critical condition and one was in good condition, but did not specify.A 37-year-old woman who was riding in the Pontiac was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The 45-year-old female officer and others involved in the crash refused medical treatment at the scene.The intersection was closed for about an hour for an investigation.Police said the driver of the Pontiac was taken into custody. Citations and charges are pending. Area Central detectives are investigating.