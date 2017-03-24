WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan helping refugee women

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is helping refugee women.

CHICAGO --
The Loom program provides refugee women in Chicago with an opportunity to design, create and sell their own products to help contribute to their families.

The program meets every Tuesday and products that are made include scarves, hats, bags and jewelry all inspired by their own cultures. The loom artisans are also given the opportunity to learn new skills and participate in classes on financial literacy. The women in the program, who come from all over the world, are given the chance to be part of a creative community while making unique handmade products.

For more information on "Loom" and how to purchase items, please visit: www.loomchicago.com

Or purchase "Loom" items in person at:

Women Who Make: A Fundraiser for LOOM
Friday, March 24 (6 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
Lillstreet Art Center

4437 North Ravenswood Ave.
St. Teresa of Avila Parish
Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 2 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
1033 W. Armitage Ave.
