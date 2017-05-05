WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan helps feed Englewood homeless

EMBED </>More News Videos

Aleta Clark was moved to make a difference in the community after the killing of Tyshawn Lee. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
This week's 4-Star-Chicagoan is a single 27-year-old mother of two from Englewood. Aleta Clark was moved to make a difference in the community after the killing of Tyshawn Lee. Aleta began protesting, but saw that was ineffective. As a results, she began taking community members to get their IDs, find jobs, get haircuts, get their GEDs, bought guns off the street, and raised clothes and toys for kids.

Aleta created Hugs No Slugs to raise money from t-shirt sales in order to help fight crime and poverty in Englewood.

Aleta picked up her brother from jail one day and saw 25 homeless people sleeping at the police station. She began feeding them and continued to do so for 76 consecutive days. Now, Aleta is referring to this movement as "To Be Continued" so those that want help need to actively come to her for help.

She has a youth football camp in the works for this summer.

More on Hugs No Slugs here: facebook.com/Hugsnoslugs
Donate to Aleta's organization here: gofundme.com/2n5ghhp8
Related Topics:
newsWindy City LIVEcommunityChicagoEnglewood
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
Kenya Moore talks 'Real Housewives' season finale
Dave Bautista, James Gunn from 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' talk film premiere
Ryan talks to Chris Pratt about 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel
Bobby McClendon performs 'Late to the Party'
FranklyHANK: Chris Rock, Janet Jackson and 'Saturday Night Fever'
More Windy City LIVE
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
US allies go their own way on in-flight laptop ban ordered by White House
Trump touts universal health care with Australian PM
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be tried in US in April 2018
More News
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
Rauner, Emanuel clash over Thompson Center sale
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be tried in US in April 2018
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Show More
Mom stabbed to death allegedly by son, 13
MYSTERY SOLVED: Who is the girl playing in the woods in this blurry photo?
Man charged in killing of teen protecting mom during Subway robbery
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Man fondled girl, 4, on CTA bus after registering as sex offender, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Rauner, Emanuel clash over Thompson Center sale
Markham officer dragged 800 ft shoots driver
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Video