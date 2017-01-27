4-Star Chicagoan: Tattoo artist helping others by removing tattoos

CHICAGO --This week's 4-Star Chicagoan is a tattoo artist who is giving others a second chance by removing their tattoos.
Chris Baker, founder of Ink 180 in Oswego, helps people transform their lives by removing tattoos of former gang members, sex trafficking victims and domestic violence victims free of charge. Chris also works with churches, speaks to the youth in schools, and works with law enforcement on getting the word out about Chicago violence, sex trafficking and his tattoo shop. He is currently working on ways to help even more people by fixing up an RV to create traveling tattoo removal service.
Since Chris removes many tattoos free of charge, he is always in need of donations.
To find out more about Ink180 or to make a donation, visit his website.