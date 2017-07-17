NEWS

4-year-old riding wave on Florida beach hit by pickup truck

(Shutterstock)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. --
A 4-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck as he rode a wave too close to a traffic lane on a Florida beach.

Volusia County beach safety spokeswoman Tammy Marris tells news outlets the boy was alert and crying when crews took him to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. when officials closed Ormond Beach to vehicles because the high tide was covering the traffic lane. Marris says the 19-year-old driver saw the child in the water, but continued driving after he lost sight of the boy. The child got off his body board and ran into the right front bumper. The truck then ran over his mid-section.

Marris says the child has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
