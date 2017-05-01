45 killed in April shootings, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police released crime statistics for the month of April Monday, showing 45 people killed in shootings.
Police said there were 247 shootings in April and a total of 308 people shot.
So far in 2017, police said that shootings are down nearly 13 percent, with 112 fewer shootings compared to 2016.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the drop in crime represents "progress, not success."
"The numbers are still unacceptable, but we are encouraged by seeing less shooting victims and less shooting incidents than this time last year, so if we can keep trending in that direction, then we should see the murder numbers come down also," Johnson said.
During April, police launched a new website, CPDTip.com, allowing people to anonymously send tips to Chicago police.
"We've made a couple gun arrests because of that tip line so I encourage people, you know, when you see something, tip it in because, you know, previously I think people were just concerned about their identities being revealed but this gives them complete anonymity," he said.
Johnson also said that discussions with the public aimed at restoring trust with the Chicago Police Department have been going well.
On his health, Johnson said he is doing well and there are a few potential kidney donors, including his son.