4th victim dies after Calif. plane crash into house

Fire crews worked to put out the flames and save anyone inside a home after a plane crashed into it in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A fourth victim has died after a small plane crashed into two Riverside homes on Feb. 27.

Stacey Pierce had been in critical condition after the Cessna 310 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Riverside Municipal Airport.

Her family confirmed to Eyewitness News that the 46-year-old mother of four succumbed to her injuries Tuesday evening.


The three victims who died the day of the crash were identified as Nouri Hijazi, 83; Dana Hijazi, 67; and Adine Farelas, 22. All were from San Jose.

The now lone survivor, Sylvia Farelas, suffered severe burns over much of her body and has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash.

Authorities said Nouri Hijazi had flown the group from San Jose to watch his granddaughter's cheerleading competition at the Disneyland Resort.

Shortly after takeoff from the Riverside Municipal Airport, the plane apparently clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue, officials said. The latter two structures were destroyed, and a fourth residence was also damaged.

Upon impact, officials said the plane split in half. No one on the ground was hurt in the incident.

There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash. Weather in the area 60 miles east of Los Angeles had included rain, but authorities did not say if that played a role in the crash.

Pierce's daughter and another young teen who had gone to the competition made it home safely to San Jose on a bus with their team.

The team they were watching, Union Middle School from San Jose, won the competition, according to ABC7 sister station KGO-TV.

Dave Swinfard managed to escape his home as a crashed plane turned his house into charred rubble.


DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
