5 cars stolen from Libertyville dealership, 1 crashed in Wis. after police chase

A car stolen from a Libertyville dealership ran into a ditch after crashing in Wisconsin.

By
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Five cars were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville and one of the cars crashed in Racine County, Wis. after a police pursuit late Sunday night, police said.

The cars were stolen from the Gregory Infiniti dealership. All of the stolen Infinitis had a temporary license plate from the dealer and one was involved in a high speed chase with police in Racine County, police said.

Authorities were chasing the suspect in the stolen car for four miles at speeds of up to 115 miles-per-hour on I-94 before they crashed into another car.

Deputies saw all five of the stolen cars in Kenosha County speeding without their lights on and swerving and using the shoulder.

At about 11:36 p.m., the Racine County Sheriff's Office was alerted about the five stolen vehicles heading north on I-94. A Racine County deputy then spotted one of those cars as they headed north and that's when the chase started.

Police deployed spike strips and the stolen car hit those strips and crashed into another vehicle before going into a ditch. The two suspects took off on foot and are still on the loose.

The people in the other vehicle received minor injuries.

Wisconsin authorities said the suspects may be in the Milwaukee area with the other four stolen cars. Canine units are being used to search for the two suspects who fled on foot after crashing.
