5 hurt after SUV crashes into barbershop on West Side

Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a barbershop in the North Austin neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.Police said a Kia SUV crashed into the building in the 5600-block of West North Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. after it lost control trying to turn onto Waller Avenue.Five people inside the building sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.Police said the driver of the Kia fled the scene and is not in custody. Police are investigating.