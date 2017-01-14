NEWS

5 hurt after SUV crashes into barbershop on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a barbershop in the North Austin neighborhood Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said a Kia SUV crashed into the building in the 5600-block of West North Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. after it lost control trying to turn onto Waller Avenue.

Five people inside the building sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police said the driver of the Kia fled the scene and is not in custody. Police are investigating.
