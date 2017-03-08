NEWS

5 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit apartment fire possibly fanned by strong winds

(WXYZ)

DETROIT --
Mayor Mike Duggan's office says five people have been killed and four others hurt in an apartment building fire on Detroit's east side.

Spokesman John Roach says no other details about the blaze Wednesday afternoon were immediately available, but WWJ-AM reports that strong winds sweeping through southeastern Michigan may have helped spread the flames.

The injured suffered burns and smoke inhalation. They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Some wind gusts topped 60 mph in the Detroit area. More than 320,000 utility customers across Michigan have lost electricity due to high winds knocking trees and branches onto power lines.
