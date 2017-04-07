NEWS

5 people shot in Austin

Five people were shot Friday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
The shooting happened at 1:38 p.m. near Central Avenue and Lake Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The five victims were taken to area hospital, but details about their ages, genders and conditions was not immediately known, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said three victims drove themselves to local hospitals. Two others were transported to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

Reports that one of the victims has died could not be confirmed by police.

The CTA has rerouted its No. 85 Central buses in both directions via Central, Lake, Austin, Washington and Central, according to an alert from the agency.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
