5-year-old crashes after taking mom's car for joyride with toddler brother

Police said a 5-year-old drove the car for nearly three miles in Putnam County, West Virginia. His 2-year-old brother was in the passenger seat. (KTRK)

PUTNAM COUNTY, West Virginia --
Two small children escaped injury when they crashed after taking their mother's car on a joyride.

Police are still investigating what happened, but said a 5-year-old drove the car for nearly three miles in Putnam County, West Virginia. His 2-year-old brother was in the passenger seat.

Deputies said the boys drove down country roads all by themselves before they eventually crashed.

Meanwhile, the landlord of the apartments where the family lives told the mother that she is no longer welcome at the complex.

"We didn't wanna take that chance that something might happen again," Sharlene Wiseman said.

Wiseman said this could have been a tragic accident even though the children were not hurt.

