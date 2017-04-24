NEWS

5-year-old girl found after night spent lost in park

Deputies found 5-year-old Precious Valdez sleeping next to an AC unit. (KTRK)

WALLER, Texas --
The missing 5-year-old girl at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Waller has been found alive and safe, authorities say.

Deputies were searching at the back of the park near a house where they found Precious Valdez sleeping next to an air conditioning unit.

"She's scared. She didn't want the officer picking her up," Waller County Sheriff's Officer Major Joe Hester said.

Precious was taken to the hospital to be evaluated by medical personnel.

An Amber Alert had been issued this morning after search crews scoured the area of 34843 Betka Rd. for Precious.

Search dogs had tracked the girl's scent from her teddy bear.

Texas Equusearch, DPS, Prairie View Fire Department, Waller Fire Department, Waller County EMS and Hempstead Fire Department assisted the Waller County Sheriff's Office with the search.

Texas Equusearch used a boat, ATV's and dogs to look for Precious.

Precious' family reported her missing just after 10 p.m. Authorities said it took a few minutes before family members realized she was gone. They had been watching a movie outside at Jellystone Park.

Authorities say she was last seen with a family member wearing a light green shirt, jean shorts and pink sandals. She is approximately 3-feet-tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"It's a huge area out here. We just think she wandered off," Hester said.

Authorities did not suspect foul play.

