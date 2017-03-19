NEWS

5-year-old struck by truck on South Side dies 2 days later

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 5-year-old boy died Friday, two days after he was hit by a pickup truck in the McKinley Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A Chevy pickup truck was travelling east on 37th Street and was turning onto Ashland Avenue and struck a 24-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy as they were crossing Ashland at about 8 a.m. last Wednesday, police said.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he died two days later. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner as Daniel Solis. The 24-year-old man suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The driver, identified by police as 41-year-old Carlos Arnaud Jr., remained on the scene, police said. He was cited for failure to exercise due care with a pedestrian in the roadway.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckChicagoBridgeportMcKinley Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
5-year-old boy struck, critically injured by pickup on South Side
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90
Calif. waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Person detained after hopping bike-rack barrier along White House fence
Russia orders check of American media in the country in retaliation for U.S. bill
More News
Top Stories
Man charged in Wrigleyville sexual assault, kidnapping
Northwestern returns home after falling to Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
Person driving 'suspicious' vehicle detained near White House
Police: 2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Calif. waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
WATCH: Iowa wrestler wins national title, tosses assistant coach
Show More
Daily Herald: Elgin Community College's truck driving program
Indian food made simple
Celebrate you during Women's History Month
Fundraiser held for family of 2 girls killed in Woodlawn fire
Obama Presidential Library officials get feedback from Woodlawn community
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
More Photos