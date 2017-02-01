51 murdered, 299 shot in Chicago in January 2017, CPD says

The Chicago Police Department unveiled new high-tech crime-fighting strategies on the same day it released its monthly crime statistics for January 2017.Police recorded 51 murders across the city last month, one more than January 2016, the department said. Although, the department said in a release last year that 51 people were murdered in Chicago in January 2016.Three police districts on the city's South and West sides - the Englewood, Harrison and Austin districts - accounted for about half of the city's murders last month.Police counted 234 shooting incidents - eight fewer than in January 2016 - with 299 victims, an increase of eight compared to the same period last year.The Deering District, which was one of the city's top three districts for murders in 2016, saw a 50 percent reduction in murders last month compared to January 2016, police said. The department said 59 of the city's 77 neighborhoods either remained flat or saw a reduction in murders last month compared to last January.Officers recovered more than 600 guns last month, an increase of more than 60 percent over January 2016, police said. The department also noted that gun arrests overall have more than doubled compared to January 2016.Supt. Eddie Johnson discussed the new strategies they are trying to reduce the violence and this comes in light of new crime statistics for this month.A strategic decision support center - which includes gunshot detection technology - went live in the 7th District in Englewood on Friday, and another one launched Wednesday in the Harrison District on the West Side. The centers are utilizing some of the research from the UIC Crime Lab to target areas that have potential increases in crime, so they can let the officers know in the area to be on alert.While some of this technology may help officers on the street, Supt. Johnson stressed that major investments and job creation into disenfranchised communities is what will make a lasting impact and reduce violent crime."You have to give better financial support to these impoverished neighborhoods. Better jobs, better mental health care, better education. All of that stuff matters, but those are long-term solutions. If I could write a blank check, what I would ask is more funding for programs like that to give these guys an alternate path in their lives," Johnson said.