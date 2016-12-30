6 injured, 2 critically, in Old Town crash

Chicago fire officials said six people were injured in a crash in the city's Old Town Neighborhood, two critically.Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of West Division Street and North Clybourne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Details of the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.Three people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition. Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition and two in serious condition.Officials have no yet released any information about the victims.