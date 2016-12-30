NEWS

6 injured, 2 critically, in Old Town crash

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
Chicago fire officials said six people were injured in a crash in the city's Old Town Neighborhood, two critically.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of West Division Street and North Clybourne Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Details of the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

Three people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, one in critical condition, one in serious condition and one in fair condition. Three people were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Officials have no yet released any information about the victims.
Related Topics:
newscrashChicagoOld Town
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Alleged Russian Hackers Are Among FBI's Most Wanted
Chicago to begin Christmas tree recycling next week
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
Trump Calls Putin's Response to US Sanctions 'Great Move'
More News
Top Stories
Man charged after teen found dead in Markham garage
New Laws 2017: Illinois laws that take effect January 1
WATCH LIVE: Bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Thieves target drivers sitting in downtown Chicago traffic
Did Debbie Reynolds die of broken-heart syndrome?
Indiana mother confesses to killing children in letter
Barbara Tarbuck of 'General Hospital' dies at 74
Show More
Women who said they were secretly filmed by gynecologist to get up to $26K
Pan Pan, world's oldest male panda, dies at 31
Against backlash, publisher to put out book by controversial writer
Belk Bowl player from Arkansas football team suspended for shoplifting at Belk
Husband speaks out about crash that killed wife in front of kids; dog still missing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: NW Indiana drug sweep yields 30 arrest warrants
Philadelphia drug bust nets 170 arrests, $225K in narcotics
PHOTOS: Santa visits sick kids at Chicago area hospital
More Photos