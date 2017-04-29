6 seriously injured in Beach Park crash

A three-car crash in north suburban Beach Park has left one man critically injured and five other people seriously injured Friday night, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies were sent to Green Bay Park and 33rd Street at about 11:50 p.m. located the damaged vehicles.A 23-year-old man driving in a Kia Forte was traveling north on Green Bay Road and went into the southbound lanes attempting to pass a Kia Sorrento driven by a 36-year-old man, police said. The two cars collided, and the Kia Forte struck an Audi A4 driven by a 26-year-old man traveling south head on, police said.The driver of the Forte was hospitalized with critical injuries. The driver and four passengers in the Audi were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Kia Sorrento was not injured.The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.