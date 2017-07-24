Bad car crash northbound on Lake Shore Drive, directly right after the Lawrence Avenue exit @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PumL4qEHsc — Gabriel Charles (@MisterTyler) July 24, 2017

Seven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive near West Lawrence Avenue Monday evening, fire officials said.Officials said four cars were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes. The circumstances were not immediately clear.Fire officials said two people were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, and four people were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in serious to good conditions.Both sides of Lake Shore Drive are shut down between West Foster Avenue and West Montrose Avenue. Northbound lanes are blocked by the crash, and southbound lanes have been closed to allow paramedics to get to the victims.