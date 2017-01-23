7-year-old boy wanders away from Texas school

Aldine ISD police have launched an investigation into how a little boy wandered out of his school.Juan Reseldiz's mother, Cecilia Moran, told ABC13 a stranger found him walking alongside busy Veterans Memorial Drive near Gears Road. Moran said the Good Samaritan drove the boy home.Moran said she dropped Juan off late to school and signed him in at the front office."I went to school and dropped my kid off at 8:02 in the morning. Signed him in and gave him his little blue slip," said Moran. "I can't believe he walked out of school and walked in a very dangerous intersection."Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows Juan running through a parking lot more than a half mile from his school. Juan attends Conley Elementary School which is part of Aldine ISD and his mom says Juan is legally blind without his glasses.Aldine ISD released this statement to us when we asked for comment. They said the situation is under investigation and would not answer specific questions."Aldine ISD has been made aware of an incident at Conley Elementary School of a first-grader allegedly walking off campus without being detected. Once alerted of the situation, Conley staff members searched the neighborhood and found him safe at home. We are investigating this incident. The safety and security of our students and staff remains a priority in Aldine ISD."