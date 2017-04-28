NEWS

8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box\

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reporting live

By CeFaan Kim, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
An 8-year-old boy died after he was struck by a falling planter box in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

It happened in front of a two-story home on Ryder Street in the Marine Park section around 5:25 p.m.

Kevin Reilly was apparently trying to climb up the window of the home when he grabbed onto the planter box at the second floor. It then fell on his head, killing him.


The box was filled with wet soil, and was so heavy, neighbors said his mother couldn't even get it off of him.

"I saw mom was crying, screaming. She was saying, 'someone call 911'," neighbor Fateme Kabir said.

Kevin was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"What I could see from my attic she was trying to lift that piece, but that's the only view I had," neighbor Rahadel Kabir said. "She couldn't really lift it. It turned out two gentlemen ran over before I could get there tried to get there and tried CPR."

"It's devastating," one neighbor said.

"It's just terrible. It's tragic," another neighbor said.

The street was filled with kids when it happened. Witnesses said the boy was hanging off the ledge, playing, when laughter turned into cries for help.

"Who would've thought that a potted plant could be so dangerous? It's just awful," a neighbor said.

Neighbors said he has an older and younger sister.

"I saw the little sister when he was laying on the ground; she was crying and screaming," Fateme said.

City inspectors from the Department of Buildings are investigating the circumstances.

"It's sad. This is what you call a freak accident. A freak accident," a neighbor said.

The home next door has a planter box just like the one that fell. In fact, many homes in the neighborhood do. Residents are making sure the planters are secure, and keeping their kids away.

Neighbors said the family had recently moved in.

Related Topics:
newsfallchild deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg opens up about husband's death
Man robs Jimmy John's restaurant at gunpoint
2 Army Rangers may have been killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
'Suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler still a mystery
Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'
Ruling in CPS lawsuit could shorten school year by 3 weeks
Woman attacked, killed by own dog
Sitter who allegedly brought kids to boyfriend to be molested may have had more victims
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
Show More
Ex-CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett to be sentenced Friday
Woman finds mass canine grave
Texas backs tough 'sanctuary city' ban, calls for police to uphold federal laws
Lawmaker shuts down internet troll by calling his grandma
Man avoids death penalty in murders of cooking show contestant, husband, unborn baby
More News
Top Video
Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg opens up about husband's death
Extra Course: Drinks at Po'Boy Express
CPD officers step in for fallen colleague at son's senior night
'Suspicious death' of Joliet Township toddler still a mystery
More Video