NEWS

83-year-old Indianapolis woman missing after driven to Chicago

Nettie Sims, 83 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 83-year-old Indianapolis woman was reported missing after a friend drove her to Chicago and dropped her off on the South Side last week, police said.

Nettie Sims was last seen on Friday when she was dropped off at a high-rise apartment at West 43rd and South Princeton in the Fuller Park neighborhood where a relative lives. She apparently did not enter the lobby or walked in and then backed out.

Sims was last seen wearing a black hat with a 3/4-length black leather jacket. She may luggage with her.

Sims is black with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-1-inch taller, weighs 158 pounds and has a scar on the right side of her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.
Related Topics:
newsmissing womanmissing personChicago
NEWS
