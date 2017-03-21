83-year-old Indianapolis woman missing after driven to Chicago

An 83-year-old Indianapolis woman was reported missing after a friend drove her to Chicago and dropped her off on the South Side last week, police said.Nettie Sims was last seen on Friday when she was dropped off at a high-rise apartment at West 43rd and South Princeton in the Fuller Park neighborhood where a relative lives. She apparently did not enter the lobby or walked in and then backed out.Sims was last seen wearing a black hat with a 3/4-length black leather jacket. She may luggage with her.Sims is black with a medium complexion. She is 5-feet-1-inch taller, weighs 158 pounds and has a scar on the right side of her face.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.