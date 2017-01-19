NEWS

9 arrested in Houston undercover prostitution sting

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Fredy Arcos-Carbajal (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable)</span></div>
HOUSTON --
Nine people were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting, including one man with his 7-year-old daughter in the car.

During the second week of the New Year, January 2017, investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted an undercover prostitution sting near Cypress Creek Parkway and Kuykendahl Road.

If you're viewing on our news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
As a result of the operation, nine individuals were arrested and charged for offenses ranging from misdemeanor prostitution to felony possession of various controlled substances including heroin and cocaine. One of the men arrested for prostitution was also wanted on nine Class C warrants. Another man had an open felony robbery warrant out of Minnesota.

VIDEO: 9 arrested in Cypress prostitution sting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities say nine people were arrested during a prostitution sting near Cypress on Thursday morning.



During the bust, one of the men was arrested while soliciting an investigator with his 7-year-old daughter in the car with him. The child was safely returned to the mother and Child Protective Services will further investigate the little girl's living conditions.

"The goal of these and similar operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County, Precinct 4," Constable Mark Herman said.
Related Topics:
newsprostitutionmugshotsHarris CountyHoustonCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mnuchin Failed to Reveal $100 Million in Assets, Links to Tax Haven Company
Waitress who works 2 jobs stunned by $1,000 tip
Trump Boasts About His Cabinet's High IQ on Arrival in DC
History of Change and Tradition on Inauguration Day
More News
Top Stories
Girl cut by masked man in Indian Head Park home invasion, police say
Donald Trump arrives in Washington for inauguration
Mom shows off toddler taped to wall on Facebook Live
Man executed after random murders of family of 4, including 2 young girls; accused in 4 more deaths
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
Waitress who works 2 jobs stunned by $1,000 tip
Chicago corporation counsel Steve Patton resigns
Show More
CPS teachers, students, parents stand united after DeVos hearing
Dog mauls 2-month-old to death
Betsy DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
City employee accused of sending 'sexually explicit' emails
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
Steve Dolinsky's Chicago Pho Crawl: The Top 31
More Photos