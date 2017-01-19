9 arrested in Houston undercover prostitution sting

Nine people were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting, including one man with his 7-year-old daughter in the car.During the second week of the New Year, January 2017, investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted an undercover prostitution sting near Cypress Creek Parkway and Kuykendahl Road.As a result of the operation, nine individuals were arrested and charged for offenses ranging from misdemeanor prostitution to felony possession of various controlled substances including heroin and cocaine. One of the men arrested for prostitution was also wanted on nine Class C warrants. Another man had an open felony robbery warrant out of Minnesota.During the bust, one of the men was arrested while soliciting an investigator with his 7-year-old daughter in the car with him. The child was safely returned to the mother and Child Protective Services will further investigate the little girl's living conditions."The goal of these and similar operations is to dampen and ultimately eliminate the blatant prostitution on the streets near our neighborhoods and business districts of Harris County, Precinct 4," Constable Mark Herman said.