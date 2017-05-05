CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WLS) --Nine ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in the parking lot of Hanover Central Middle School in Cedar Lake, Ind. Friday morning.
Officer Jason Allende, the officer on duty at the school, made the rescue as Principal Tony Hiatt filmed it all.
The ducklings were reunited with their anxious mother and were last seen waddling down a path to a nearby retention pond.
School officials said this is the second year in a row that ducklings had to be rescued on one of the school district's campuses. Last year, ducklings got stuck in a courtyard at Hanover Central High School.
On Thursday, a mama duck and her 13 babies were rescued by a bar owner as they tried to cross Ogden Ave. in Berwyn.