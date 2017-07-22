NEWS

90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show in Connecticut

Chance The Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. (KGO-TV)

HARTFORD, Conn. --
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.

Authorities say many were taken to hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

Police say the crowd was apparently made up of people in their late teens and early 20s. He says tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption was "extremely prevalent."

Foley says a large number of people hospitalized were underage attendees experiencing "severe intoxication."

Other artists performing at the concert were Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd.
