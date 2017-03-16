  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
EXCLUSIVE: 911 calls by 4-year-old girl that saved mother released

The 911 calls made by a 4-year-old girl when her mother collapsed after a severe asthma attack were released exclusively to ABC7. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
For the first time we can hear the terrified 911 calls made by 4-year-old Aria Koval when her mother collapsed after a severe asthma attack.

Aria was understandably scared and upset in the wake of the medical emergency. She told the 911 operator he mother wasn't feeling well and was sleeping. In reality, her mother was unconscious from a severe asthma attack. Her frantic calls were released exclusively to ABC 7 Eyewitness News Thursday.

Like most 4-year-olds, Aria depends a great deal on her parents, so when her mother fell unconscious to the floor from a severe asthma attack last Friday she did what her parents had always told her to do: she called 911.

"My mommy doesn't feel good and she's sleeping and I don't know what to do," she told the 911 operator.

Sue Koval is asthmatic. She was home alone with Aria and her 1-year-old baby sister, who was in a crib upstairs. Police communications operator Laura Vann patiently kept Aria on the phone and tried to determine the situation until police and paramedics arrived.

"Your mom is really sick and she can't feel her hands, right? We're gonna send some help for you, okay, for your mommy, okay?" Vann tells Aria during the 911 call.

Aria was then able to say her address and waited by the front door to the two-flat, watching for police so she could let them in. In the meantime her baby sister was still upstairs as well.

Laura Vann: How old is your sister?
Aria: One. She's sleeping and I do not know how to pick her up.

Vann: Don't pick her up. You don't pick her up out of the baby crib. You leave her in the baby crib, okay?

"As scared as she was she was very calm, and she was easily able to give the address and she gave the information very clearly. I was proud to hear it," Vann said.

Police were able to revive Sue and paramedics were able to get her breathing normally again, all because of her daughter.

"I'm so proud of her. I just couldn't believe it," Sue said.

The paramedics treated Sue with a nebulizer and prednisone to open up her blocked breathing passages. They took her to the hospital to be examined but she was released a few hours later.

Her parents wanted to share this story to remind other parents of the importance of teaching your children about 911.
