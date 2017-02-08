A look at what's new at the Auto Show

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
The Chicago Auto Show Concept and Technology Garage is the unofficial preview of what's new at the show.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Auto Show Concept and Technology Garage is the unofficial preview of what's new at the show.

Dozens of vehicles were on hand to get a closer look, or a test drive. Maserati is rolling out its first SUV in the auto maker's 104-year history.

"If you want to be relevant in the auto industry today you must have an SUV," Tom Shanley, Maserti North America, said.

The Levante has the driving dynamic of Maserati with the versatility and safety of an SUV. The starting price is about $72,000.

There was a Nissan Rogue Sport in monarch orange with the Nissan logo and a Nissan Star Wars Rogue One in Stormtrooper white with the Star Wars logo and if you wanted one, you have to act quickly.

"We only built 5,400 in total, so 5,000 in the U.S. and 400 in Canada," Jeremy Meadows, Nissan senior marketing manager said.

The front wheel drive version starts at just under $28,000 dollars and as an added bonus, each vehicle comes with a limited edition Death Trooper helmet.

Across the hall, "The What Drives Her" luncheon and addressed the subject of women in the automotive industry, as employees, and consumers.

"Today upwards of 80-percent or more of all automotive purchases are driven by either a woman purchasing or a woman's influence in the buying decision," Bridget Brennan, CEO of Female Factor and author of "Why She Buys," said.

The 2017 Chevy Bolt EV gets 238 miles per charge, has a 10-inch touch screen, rear camera mirror and 4G LTE Wi-Fi.

But sometimes, you just want power, and it has 575 horse power in the Ram Rebel TRX concept.
